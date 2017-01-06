Lord Heseltine fined £5000 after seriously injuring cyclist

Conservative peer Lord Heseltine pleads guilty to driving without due care and attention after he seriously injured a cyclist in Northampton

Lord Michael Heseltine has pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention and fined £5000 after he injured a cyclist in Northampton in June 2016.

The former deputy prime minister hit the cyclist after pulling out of a junction onto the B4525 in Thenford, Northamptonshire, on June 19 leaving the rider with severe arm and leg injuries.

The unnamed cyclist fractured his left arm in four places and injuries to his knees. He required pins and plates to rectify injuries after colliding with Lord Heseltine’s Jaguar car.

Lord Heseltine appeared in Northampton magistrates’ court on Thursday (January 5).

In addition to the £5000 fine, the 83-year-old was given five points on his licence and ordered to pay £255 in charges.