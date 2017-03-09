Mark Cavendish to ride 2017 Six Day London

Organiser of Six Day London track event in October confirms that Mark Cavendish will return

Mark Cavendish will return to ride in the 2017 edition of the Six Day London track event this October, the organiser confirmed on Thursday.

Cavendish partnered fellow Madison world champion Bradley Wiggins at the 2016 event, which the Manxman has called “the best track cycling event in the UK”.

The British duo placed second behind Belgians Kenny de Ketele and Moreno de Pauw, and Cavendish is keen to do one better in London this year.

“Taking on Six Day London with Brad last year was an unforgettable experience, it was our last event together in this country and going out in front of full crowds for six nights was immense,” said Cavendish.

“It’s easily the best track cycling event in the UK and the best part of it is that it’s only two years old. The organisers want to make it the best it can be and I want to help them do that.”

With Wiggins now retired from cycling, Cavendish will have to find a new partner for the event, and has said that he will discuss it with event organiser, the Madison Sports Group.

“I’ve got some ideas, I’m sure they will too and we’ll sort it out soon,” commented Cavendish. “Whoever it is, has got big shoes to step into!”

The Six Day London takes place in the Lee Valley Velodrome over October 24-29. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Cavendish has traditionally used track racing in the off-season from road racing to maintain his form over the winter months. In 2016, he turned his focus to track racing early to compete in the omnium in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, where he took silver behind Italy’s Elia Viviani.

Cavendish is currently riding in the Tirreno-Adriatico stage race in Italy.