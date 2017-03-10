Complete list of riders and teams taking part in the 2017 Milan-San Remo on Saturday, March 18

Milan-San Remo on Saturday, March 18, returns focus to the spring’s one-day events – and races don’t come much bigger than ‘La Classicissima’.

Given its status as one of professional cycling’s great ‘monuments’ the start list should suitably star-studded, featuring all of the world’s biggest classics stars and sprinters.

The full start list will be announced closer to the event, but all WorldTour teams will be riding in the event, and a few big-name riders have already been named.

World champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) is the headline name, and will be looking to add this prestigious race to his already impressive palmarès.

Former winners, Arnaud Démare (FDJ), Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) should also be on the start line.

Alongside the 18 WorldTour teams there will also be a number of Professional Continental teams given a wildcard slots.

Milan-San Remo 2017 start list (TBC)

Ag2r-La Mondiale (France)

HOLST ENGER, Sondre (NOR)

Astana (Kazakhstan)

ARU, Fabio (ITA)

MOSER, Moreno (ITA)

SANCHEZ, Luis Leon (ESP)

BMC Racing (USA)

VAN AVERMAET, Greg (BEL)

Bahrain-Merida (Bahrain)

COLBRELLI, Sonny Colbrelli (ITA)

HAUSSLER, Heinrich (AUS)

Bora-Hansgrohe (Germany)

SAGAN, Peter (SVK)

Cannondale-Drapac (USA)

SKUJINS, Tom (LAT)

Dimension Data (South Africa)

CAVENDISH, Mark (GBR)

FDJ (France)

DÉMARE, Arnaud (FRA)

CIMOLAI, Davide (ITA)

Katusha-Alpecin (Switzerland)

KRISTOFF, Alexander (NOR)

Lotto-Soudal (Belgium)

To be confirmed

LottoNL-Jumbo (Netherlands)

LOBATO, Juan Jose (ESP)

ROGLIC, Primoz (CZE)

Movistar (Spain)

BENATI, Daniele (ESP)

Orica-Scott (Australia)

KEUKELIERE, Jens (BEL)

Quick-Step Floors (Belgium)

BOONEN, Tom (BEL)

Team Sunweb (Germany)

To be confirmed

Team Sky (Great Britain)

KWIATKOWSKI, Michal (POL)

MOSCON, Gianni (ITA)

VIVIANI, Elia (ITA)

Trek-Segafredo (USA)

DEGENKOLB, John (GER)

FELLINE, Fabio (ITA)

STUYVEN, Jasper (BEL)

UAE Team Emirates (United Arab Emirates)

SWIFT, Ben (GBR)

Wilier Triestina (Italy)

CECCHINI, Alberto (ITA)

Novo-Nordisk (USA)

CALABRIA, Fabio (AUS)

CLANCY, Stephen (IRL)

HENTTALA, Joonas (FIN)

LOZANO, David (ESP)

MEGIAS, Javier (ESP)

PERON, Andrea (ITA)

PLANET, Charles (FRA)

VERSCHOOR, Martijn (NED)

Cofidis (France)

BOUHANNI, Nacer (FRA)