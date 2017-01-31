MPs launch inquiry into soft sentences for drivers who kill or injure cyclists

APPG for Cycling will hear evidence about 'justice system failings'

A group of MPs have launched an inquiry into how cyclists are “failed” by the justice system, with soft sentences for drivers who kill and injure cyclists.

The inquiry, which started on Tuesday, is being led by the All Party Parliamentary Group for Cycling, whose co-chair Ruth Cadbury said that she had serious concerns about how cyclists were treated by the justice system.

“We know there are examples where cyclists have not received the justice that they deserved,” Cadbury told the Evening Standard.

“London has seen a huge investment in cycling over the last 15 years and the numbers of a cyclists are at an all time high and thankfully fatalities are falling, but when cyclists are involved in crashes and have life changing injuries, too often the justice system fails to punish the driver adequately.

“Our inquiry will investigate whether more needs to be done to tighten up the investigation and prosecution of drivers who have injured or killed cyclists.”

One of those giving evidence to the committee is Julie Dinsdale, the wife of mountain bike pioneer Keith Bontrager, who lost her leg when she was hit by a lorry in London in 2015.

The lorry driver pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention, but was fined only £625 and given five points on his license.

The inquiry’s findings will be passed on to the Department for Transport.