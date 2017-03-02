MPs will not question Bradley Wiggins over medical package and TUEs

Chair of committee says he is not interested in investigating athletes' individual medical records

Bradley Wiggins will not follow in the footsteps of Dave Brailsford, Shane Sutton and Simon Cope and appear in front of a committee of MPs investigating doping in sport.

Damian Collins, the chair of the Culture, Media and Sport select committee, confirmed to Sky Sports that the 2012 Tour de France winner would not be called to give evidence, saying that the inquiry was only concerned with organisations that received public money.

Collins said that he was “holding British Cycling and Team Sky to account because they receive public money and to question UKAD about their power and resources.

“It is not for the Select Committee to investigate the medical records of an individual athlete.”

Wiggins has been under scrutiny for a number of months over his use of therapeutic use exemptions, allowing him to treat medical conditions with otherwise banned drugs, prior to the 2011 and 2012 Tours de France and the 2013 Giro d’Italia, and over the contents of a package delivered to Team Sky at the 2011 Critérium du Dauphiné.

In December Dave Brailsford told the select committee that the package contained Fluimucil, but the UK Anti-Doping chief executive said on Wednesday that there was no paper trail to back up Brailsford’s claim.