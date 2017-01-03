Riders take to Twitter to show off their new team kits

Vincenzo Nibali, Alberto Contador, and Peter Sagan among the riders in their new kit

The start of January is always an exciting time in cycling. Not only has the racing already started, but it’s the first chance to get to see all the new signings showing off their new kits.

Thanks to strict contracts that run for exactly 12 months from January 1, pro riders have to continue wearing the kit of their old team right up until the end of the year.

That means that come January 1, social media is awash with riders showing off their new kit.

Vincenzo Nibali has joined Bahrain-Merida from Astana in 2017 (with brother Antonio coming from Nippo-Vini Fantini)

If you’re wondering what the hashtag translates as, it’s “where there’s a will there’s a way”

The only real change for Peter Sagan’s world champion’s kit is the name on the front

A classy look for Nicholas Roche at BMC.

While Adam Blythe makes the controversial choice of white shorts for his British champion’s kit.

Tao Geoghegan Hart plays an invisible saxophone in his new Team Sky kit.

Moreno Hofland has made the move from Lotto to Lotto (that’s LottoNL-Jumbo to Lotto-Soudal if you weren’t sure)

Lars Boom moves back to LottoNL-Jumbo after two years at Astana.

okay lets start the new season with @quickstep_team happy new year everybody. What do you think of my new style? A photo posted by Philippe Gilbert (@philippe_gilbert_) on Dec 31, 2016 at 4:05pm PST

Philippe Gilbert looking good in his Belgian champion’s kit.

Roman Kreuziger is a new name on the Orica-Scott roster.