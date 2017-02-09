Nine cycling quotes to live your life by

A selection of great quotes from great people that not only apply to your cycling, but to your life too

“It is the unknown around the corner that turns my wheels” Heinz Stucke, German long-distance cyclist “Pain is still the friend that always tells me the truth” Chris Froome, British Tour de France champion “Training is like fighting with a Gorilla. You don’t stop when you’re tired. You stop when the Gorilla is tired” Greg Henderson, New Zealand pro racer “If you do something right the first time, then it’s not hard enough” Danny MacAskill, Scottish trials superstar “When the spirits are low, when the day appears dark, when work becomes monotonous, when hope hardly seems worth having, just mount a bicycle and go out for a spin down the road, without thought on anything but the ride you are taking” Arthur Conan Doyle, British writer “I used to work in a bank when I was younger and to me it doesn’t matter whether it’s raining or the sun is shining or whatever: as long as I’m riding a bike, I know I’m the luckiest guy in the world” Mark Cavendish, British pro racer “The hardest part of raising a child is teaching them to ride bicycles. A shaky child on a bicycle for the first time needs both support and freedom. The realisation that this is what the child will always need can hit hard” Sloan Wilson, American writer “Those who wish to control their own lives and move beyond existence as mere clients and consumers — those people ride a bike” Wolfgang Sachs, German author and university lecturer “Ride as much or as little, as long or as short as you feel. But ride” Eddy Merckx, Belgian road cycling legend