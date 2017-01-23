‘The Omen’ film star convicted of attacking two cyclists in Kent

Actor who played the part of Damien in The Omen film admits two counts of actual bodily harm after he knocked a cyclist unconscious in a 'road rage' incident

Harvey Spencer Stephens, the actor who played the part of Damien in the 1970s horror film The Omen, has been given a 12-month suspended prison sentence and fined for attacking two cyclists in a ‘road rage’ incident.

Stephens, 46, was involved in an incident with two cyclists on Toys Hill in Kent during August 2016, reports the Guardian.

Cyclists Mark Richardson and Alex Manley were riding two-abreast as one was overtaking the other on the hill, which is a favoured location for cyclists in the area.

Stephens pulled up behind them in his car, and sounded his horn. Richardson gave Stephens a one-fingered gesture as he passed.

Stephens then pulled over, and physically attacked the cyclists. He punched Richardson, knocking him unconscious.

As Manley attempted to intervene, Stephens then starting punching him, after saying “You want some, do you?”. Manley suffered dental injuries and described Stephens as being in a ‘complete rage’.

Stephens – who has no prior convictions – admitted to two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH). He lives in Edenbridge, close to where the incident took place.

Passing sentence in Maidstone Crown Court on Friday, January 13, Judge Martin Joy said: “This was undoubtedly a serious case of road-rage and quite clearly it has had an ongoing effect on the victims”.

Stephens was given a 12-month suspended sentence for the two counts of ABH, a two-month suspended sentence for causing criminal damage and ordered to pay £1000 to each of the cyclists as compensation with a further £120 to Manley for damaging his cycle helmet. He will have to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and undergo rehabilitation.

Stephens played the part of a possessed child in The Omen, starring Gregory Peck. It became a hit in 1976 and won an Oscar for Best Original Score. Stephens subsequently left acting work and, after school, went on to work in the City as a futures trader.