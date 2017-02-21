Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne 2017 TV guide

Where to watch the opening races of the 2017 cobbled classics season: Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne (February 25-26)

Racing in northern Europe kicks off properly this weekend, with a pair of cobbled classic races in Belgium: Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Saturday, February 25) and Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne (Sunday, February 26).

Though placed together due to their proximity in location and time, the two events often play out quite differently. Omloop Het Nieuwsblad’s climbs and cobbled sectors are strewn throughout the race, while KBK’s climbs are all completed before the final, relatively flat 50km. The former favours classics riders, the latter sprinters.

Both races are being shown live on Eurosport 2, with numerous highlights programmes to choose from.

Cycling Weekly will be posting up race reports, photos and analysis shortly after each race.

>>> Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2017 start list

>>> Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne 2017 start list

Eurosport Schedule

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Saturday, February 25)

13.45-15.45, Live, Eurosport 2

19.00-20.00, Highlights, Eurosport 2

21.00-22.00, Highlights, Eurosport 1

23.00-00.00, Highlights Eurosport 2

02.00-03.00 (Sunday), Highlights, Eurosport 2

07.00-08.00 (Sunday), Highlights, Eurosport 2

Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne (Sunday, February 26)

13.30-16.00, Live, Eurosport 2

19.15-20.45, Highlights, Eurosport 2

21.45-23.15, Highlights, Eurosport 2

Social media and internet

Twitter (text updates)

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad: @OmloopHNB

Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne: @kuurnebxlkuurne

Sporza.be and Cycling.TV will be live streaming coverage. Subscription and/or georestrictions may apply.