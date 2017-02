Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2017 start list

List of riders and teams taking part in the 2017 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in Belgium on Saturday, February 25

The 2017 cobbled classics kick off on Saturday, February 25, with Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in Belgium.

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) won the 2016 edition of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, and the Belgian will return to defend his title in 2017.

But the biggest story could come from the leader of the Quick-Step Floors team, with Tom Boonen having one last opportunity to win the only major Belgian race that he hasn’t won in his long and decorated career.

BMC Racing Team (USA)

1 VAN AVERMAET Greg

2 ELMIGER Martin

3 GERTS Floris

4 KÜNG Stefan

5 OSS Daniel

6 SCHAR Michael

7 DRUCKER Jean-Pierre

8 VENTOSO Francisco