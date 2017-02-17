Orica-Scott pro reportedly at fault for collision with car that could put him out of Classics

Jens Keukeleire's Classics season under threat after crash in Spain

Orica-Scott‘s Jens Keukeleire could be out of the the Classics after colliding with a car while on a training camp in Spain.

According to Ciclo21, Spanish police’s initial report of the incident said that the 22-year-old, who finished fifth in Paris-Roubaix in 2015, was at fault for the incident as he attempt to overtake the car to the right while the driver was indicating to turn right.

Pictures from the scene show Keukeleire standing over his broken bike before being treated in an ambulance. The motorist reportedly stayed at the scene and looked after Keukeleire until the arrival of the emergency services.

The Belgian rider had been on his last training ride in Spain before returning home to compete in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on February 25.>>> New rules for race cars and motorbikes introduced by UCI to improve rider safetyOrica-Scott said that its rider’s injuries had not been confirmed, but Keukeleire said that the pain was similar to what he experienced after breaking his collarbone in 2013.

If Keukeleire has broken his collarbone then he will certainly be out of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, and could find his entire Classics season under threat.