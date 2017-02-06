Owain Doull is the subject of new TV documentary

Welsh TV channel S4C followed Owain Doull as he prepared and rode in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, and the joined Team Sky ahead of the 2017 season

Welsh rider Owain Doull is the subject of a new television documentary, charting his progress during the 2016 Rio Olympic Games up to his first weeks with Team Sky.

Welsh channel S4C followed Doull through the 23-year-old’s successful campaign to win an Olympic gold as part of Great Britain’s team pursuit squad, becoming the first Welsh-speaking rider to do so.

After Rio, the cameras followed Cardiff man Doull through to his first winter training with British WorldTour squad Team Sky as he makes the full transition from track to road.

>>> Team Sky’s Owain Doull ‘recovering well’ after operation to remove appendix

The film is titled Medal Aur Owain Doull, which translates to Owain Doull’s Gold Medal in English.

Along with Doull, it features contributions from fellow team pursuiter Sir Bradley Wiggins, Team Sky prinicpal and Welsh speaker Sir Dave Brailsford, and Doull’s fellow Welshmen, Geraint Thomas and Scott Davies.

Doull rode for Bradley Wiggins’s Team Wiggins in the lead-up to Rio, before he was signed to Sky. During that period, Wiggins got to know Doull well.

“He reminds me of the young Geraint Thomas and that shows how much potential he has as Geraint is now one of the best road cyclist in the world,” said Wiggins. “He can achieve great things like Geraint Thomas has, and has got time on his hands.”

>>> Owain Doull hoping for Tour of Flanders selection in first year at Team Sky

Doull himself isn’t looking to rush into his first season in the WorldTour and expect too much of himself, saying: “It will take time to build myself up to be part of this team. It took time for Geraint Thomas and he had to work his way up. Being part of the world’s biggest cycling team is huge in itself without even thinking of making it to the Tour de France team.”

Medal Aur Owain Doull will be broadcast on S4C at 9.30pm on Tuesday, February 7. English language subtitles are available. The programme will be available on demand at s4c.cymru.

After filming finished, Doull’s season didn’t start as he’d hoped. He fell ill during the Tour Down Under in Australia in January and had to have his appendix removed.

Wiggins is also currently appearing on television, in Channel 4 winter sports reality show The Jump, which started on Sunday.