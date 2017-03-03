Paris-Nice 2017 live TV guide

Where to watch live coverage and catch highlights of the 2017 edition of Paris-Nice (March 5-12)

WorldTour racing resumes on Sunday March 5 with the start of Paris-Nice, the prestigious eight-day stage race in France that numbers Richie Porte (BMC), Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo), Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo), Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) and Romain Bardet (Ag2r) among its starters.

Eurosport will be showing a mixture of live coverage and highlights in among its cycling coverage of the concurrently-running Tirreno-Adriatico.

Paris-Nice 2017: Stages

Stage one: Bois-d’Arcy to Bois-d’Arcy, 148.5 km

Stage two: Rochefort-en-Yvelines to Amilly, 192.5 km

Stage three: Chablis to Chalon-sur-Saône, 190 km

Stage four: Beaujeu toMont-Brouilly, 14.5 km (ITT)

Stage five: Quincié-en-Beaujolais to Bourg-de-Péage, 199.5 km

Stage six: Aubagne to Fayence, 192 km

Stage seven: Nice to Col de la Couillole, 177 km

Stage eight: Nice to Nice, 115.5 km

TV schedule

Sunday March 5

14.30-16.00, LIVE stage one, Eurosport 2

20.00-21.00, Stage one highlights, Eurosport 1

Monday March 6

14.30-15.40, LIVE stage two, Eurosport 1

18.00-19.00, Stage two highlights, Eurosport 2

20.00-21.30, Stage two highlights, Eurosport 1

Tuesday March 7

14.30-15.55, LIVE stage three, Eurosport 1

18.00-19.00, Stage three highlights, Eurosport 2

20.00-21.30, Stage three highlights, Eurosport 1

Wednesday March 8

14.30-15.45, LIVE stage four, Eurosport 1

19.00-20.00, Stage four highlights, Eurosport 2

20.00-21.00, Stage four highlights, Eurosport 1

Thursday March 9

14.30-15.45, LIVE stage five, Eurosport 1

19.00-20.00, Stage five highlights, Eurosport 2

20.00-21.00, Stage five highlights, Eurosport 1

Friday March 10

To be confirmed

Saturday March 11

To be confirmed

Sunday March 12

To be confirmed

Social media/web

Official Twitter account: @ParisNice

Official website: www.letour.com/indexPNC_us.html