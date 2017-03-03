Paris-Nice 2017 live TV guide

Where to watch live coverage and catch highlights of the 2017 edition of Paris-Nice (March 5-12)
WorldTour racing resumes on Sunday March 5 with the start of Paris-Nice, the prestigious eight-day stage race in France that numbers Richie Porte (BMC), Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo), Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo), Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) and Romain Bardet (Ag2r) among its starters.
Eurosport will be showing a mixture of live coverage and highlights in among its cycling coverage of the concurrently-running Tirreno-Adriatico.
Paris-Nice 2017: Stages
Stage two: Rochefort-en-Yvelines to Amilly, 192.5 km
Stage three: Chablis to Chalon-sur-Saône, 190 km
Stage four: Beaujeu toMont-Brouilly, 14.5 km (ITT)
Stage five: Quincié-en-Beaujolais to Bourg-de-Péage, 199.5 km
Stage six: Aubagne to Fayence, 192 km
Stage seven: Nice to Col de la Couillole, 177 km
Stage eight: Nice to Nice, 115.5 km
TV schedule
Sunday March 5
14.30-16.00, LIVE stage one, Eurosport 2
20.00-21.00, Stage one highlights, Eurosport 1
Monday March 6
14.30-15.40, LIVE stage two, Eurosport 1
18.00-19.00, Stage two highlights, Eurosport 2
20.00-21.30, Stage two highlights, Eurosport 1
Tuesday March 7
14.30-15.55, LIVE stage three, Eurosport 1
18.00-19.00, Stage three highlights, Eurosport 2
20.00-21.30, Stage three highlights, Eurosport 1
Wednesday March 8
14.30-15.45, LIVE stage four, Eurosport 1
19.00-20.00, Stage four highlights, Eurosport 2
20.00-21.00, Stage four highlights, Eurosport 1
Thursday March 9
14.30-15.45, LIVE stage five, Eurosport 1
19.00-20.00, Stage five highlights, Eurosport 2
20.00-21.00, Stage five highlights, Eurosport 1
Friday March 10
To be confirmed
Saturday March 11
To be confirmed
Sunday March 12
To be confirmed
Social media/web
Official Twitter account: @ParisNice
Official website: www.letour.com/indexPNC_us.html