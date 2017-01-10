Parliamentary cycling group seeks cyclists who have been involved in traffic collisions

All Party Parliamentary Cycling Group to hold 'Cycling and the Justice System' inquiry, and seek evidence from cyclists who have been involved in road incidents

The British All Party Parliamentary Cycling Group (APPCG) is seeking cyclists who have been involved in road traffic incidents to appear in a public inquiry into cycling and the justice system in January and February.

APPCG have created the ‘select committee styled inquiry’ to ascertain whether the British justice system is serving the requirements of cyclists as it should.

There will be four sessions as part of the inquiry, which will feature verbal evidence given by cyclists and representatives from cycling organisations and Government departments.

“We are calling for cyclists who have been involved in road traffic incidents, or friends and families who have sought justice in their absence, to participate in the public inquiry which will run until February 28,” said the APPCG in a statement.

The sessions will comprise discussions on: Road users and victims; Enforcement and investigation; Criminal Law; and Driver awareness and civil justice.

The APPCG lists some of the individual issues that may be covered:

Should there be greater priority of traffic law enforcement and’ road crime’ for all police forces?

Should police forces enforce 20mph speed limits, and speed reduction?

Should there be a revision of careless and dangerous driving charging standards

Should the ‘presumed liability’ civil compensation system be introduced?

Do police investigation, criminal prosecution, sentencing and inquests need reviewing?

How are prosecutors trained on the distinction between “careless” and “dangerous” driving?

Should there be more use of lengthy driving bans and resisting hardship pleas by the courts?

Should the DfT, Home Office and MOJ collaborate on collision and conviction data?

Should the Police and CPS be required to report on how they deal with road collisions?

Should there be a National Standards on collision investigation?

Should road crash victims be covered by the Victims’ Code?

Does the Highway Code need updating to reflect an increased duty of care on drivers?

Should there be a clearer definition of what is the standard of the competent and careful driver?

Should police forces/the CPS release the collision report when complete, and prior to conclusion of the criminal process?

Interested parties should email the APPCG representative with the subject line ‘APPCG Justice Inquiry’ telling them of your experience. See the APPCG’s web page on the ‘Cycling and the Justice System’ inquiry to learn more.