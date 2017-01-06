Cyclist dies after collision with van near Legoland Windsor

Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist in his fifties died as a result of colliding with a van in Berkshire on Thursday

A male cyclist in his fifties has died as a result of colliding with a van near Legoland Windsor, Berkshire, on Thursday (January 5).

Thames Valley Police are investigating the incident, which took place on Winkfield Road, Windsor at around 6.35am.

Police confirmed on Thursday afternoon that the man, from Berkshire, had died as a result of his injuries and that his family had been informed.

“Sadly a man has died and our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time,” said PC Joy Jarvis of the Serious Injury Collision Unit in a statement.

“We are continuing to appeal for anyone who has witnessed this collision to come forward.

“We would urge anyone who was travelling on the Winkfield Road near to Legoland between the times of 6.00am and around 6.40am this morning, to come forward”.

The van involved in the incident is a silver Volkswagen Transporter.

Anyone with information relating to the incident can contact Thames Valley Police by telephoning 101 and quoting reference 141 05/01/17. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on telephone number 0800 555 111.