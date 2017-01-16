Police seek cyclist who used his bike and a brick to attack horse rider

Incident took place in Gorebridge, Midlothian in early January

Police in Scotland are appealing for information after a horse rider was attacked by a cyclist, causing the horse rider to fall to the ground.

The horse rider told police that he had been riding his horse when he was approached by a cyclist, who then threw his bike at the rider and attacked him with a brick before fleeing the scene.

The incident took place on Tuesday, January 3 in Gorebridge, Midlothian, around ten miles to the south east of Edinburgh.

>>> Police appeal for witnesses after cyclist assaults motorist on busy Glasgow street

The cyclist was described as a white male in his 50s wearing a hi-vis cycling jacket, black bottoms, and a white helmet. He was also riding a black and white bike and accompanied by a “poodle-like dog”.

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or recognise the description of the man to get in contact using the 101 non-emergency number.