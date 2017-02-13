Rapha returns to sponsor London Nocturne

Other Rapha Nocturne events planned in cities outside London to create international series

Clothing brand Rapha has returned to be title sponsor of the 2017 London Nocturne, due to take place on June 10.

The night-time criterium race was originally founded in 2007 as a collaboration between Rapha and event organiser Face Partnership.

After Rapha stepped away for a few years, it has returned for 2017 as part of a new three-year partnership, and plans are being made to take the Rapha Nocturne series further afield than London.

“The Nocturne was originally created with Rapha and Condor Cycles so there has always been a strong connection to Rapha and their brand values,” said Face Partnership CEO James Pope, who is also responsible for the Revolution track series.

>>> Chris Lawless and Alice Barnes win 2016 London Nocturne

“We have successfully grown the London Nocturne into the world’s most prestigious Criterium race and we are excited to collaborate with Rapha to take this to the next level and create new Nocturne events in some of the world’s most iconic cities.”

Rapha CEO and founder Simon Mottram expanded on the plans for adding more events to the calendar: “We are delighted to return to the Nocturne with Face Partnership. We are also excited to be creating an international series of events that can inspire the future of racing, challenging convention and traditional race settings and formats.

>>> London Nocturne: what’s it like to race in the dark?

“We want to attract thousands of people, with rides to the event, time with the pros, and dedicated sessions to promote involvement in cycling for all ages and abilities.”

The 2017 London event takes place in and around Cheapside, City of London, on June 10 with a revamped race programme. The men’s and women’s elite criterium races are supported by a host of other events. Spectators can watch the action free of charge.