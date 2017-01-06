RideLondon-Surrey 100 ballot deadline is this evening

Deadline for the RideLondon-Surrey 100 sportive is 5pm today (Friday, January 6)

Today (Friday, January 6) is the last day in which you can enter the ballot to get a ride in this year’s Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100 sportive.

The capital’s annual weekend of cycling’s sportive takes place on July 30, with demand to be accepted into the event exceeding the allocation each year.

The deadline for when people can enter the 100-mile event ballot is 5pm this evening. Should you be accepted, there is an entry fee of £58. Riders can enter via here.

There are 25,000 public spaces, but in recent years up to 80,000 people have expressed definite interest in taking part.

>>> Five invaluable tips to help you step up from riding 60 to 100 miles

Failure to be allotted one of the spaces, however, doesn’t mean that it’s impossible to get a ride: people can apply to one of the affiliated charities and get a ride that way, or wait until spaces are reallocated from people who withdraw their interest.

Last year, organisers introduced a new sportive distance of 46 miles, the ballot of which will open on March 1 this year.

105 and setting a new Hour Record

Despite its considerable success, local opposition to the sportive still persists in some quarters.

In light of a complaint from the Friends of Richmond Park who said that there were significantly more discarded gel wrappers in the London park after last year’s event, organisers have confirmed that in 2017 they are setting up cameras in undisclosed locations to catch and identify riders who litter their gels.

The men’s professional race, which follows the sportive, has been promoted to WorldTour status for this year.