Ruta del Sol 2017 live TV guide

Full TV listings of where to catch the Ruta del Sol (February 15-19), an exciting early-season warm-up for the climbers

The 2017 Ruta del Sol will be live on TV for all five stages, with Eurosport providing live coverage of the early season Spanish stage race, with highlights on each evening.

Each stage of the Ruta del Sol will finish at around 16:00 local time (15:00 UK time) with coverage starting around an hour or an hour and a half before, depending on the stage.

The Ruta del Sol start list for 2017 is headlined by four-time winner Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) who will be looking to successfully defend the title that he won ahead of Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing) and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo).

Neither Van Garderen nor Mollema will return to southern Spain in 2017, with Valverde’s main competition likely to come from Mikel Landa (Team Sky) and Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo), as well as the French duo of Warren Barguil (Team Sunweb) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ).

All listings are provisional and subject to change by the broadcaster. Timings are GMT.

Stage One – Wednesday, February 15

15:00-16:00, Live, Eurosport 1

20:30-21:45, Highlights, Eurosport 1

07:00-08:00 (Thursday), Highlights, Eurosport 2

10:00-11:00 (Thursday), Highlights, Eurosport 2

Stage Two – Thursday, February 16

15:00-16:00, Live, Eurosport 1

20:45-22:00, Highlights, Eurosport 1

07:00-08:00 (Friday), Highlights, Eurosport 2

10:30-11:45 (Friday), Highlights, Eurosport 2

Stage Three – Friday, February 17

15:15-16:00, Live, Eurosport 1

20:45-22:00, Highlights, Eurosport 1

10:45-12:00 (Saturday), Highlights, Eurosport 2

Stage Four – Saturday, February 18

15:15-16:00, Live, Eurosport 1

16:30-18:00, Highlights, Eurosport 2

21:00-22:00, Highlights, Eurosport 1

07:00-08:00 (Sunday), Highlights, Eurosport 2

Stage Five – Sunday, February 19

14:30-16:00, Live, Eurosport 1

21:00-22:00, Highlights, Eurosport 1

08:00-09:00 (Monday), Highlights, Eurosport 2

15:30-16:30 (Monday), Highlights, Eurosport 1

21:00-22:00 (Monday), Highlights, Eurosport 2

12:30-13:30 (Tuesday), Highlights, Eurosport 1