Spaces still available for five-stage Tour of Sussex in July

The category 2/3 ORRO Tour of Sussex race has less than 30 spaces left.

Less than half the spaces available for the 2017 Orro Tour of Sussex remain, with the category 2/3 stage race set to be as exciting as ever.

Sponsored by Orro Bikes and Three Sixty LTD, the fifth edition of the race is from July 6-9, and features a prologue time trial, a team time trial and three road stages across the four days.

Racing takes place along the East and West Sussex coastline and inland through countryside, with iconic sites being used.

The Goodwood Motor Racing circuit – the site of the 1982 Road World Championships – hosts stage three, while the climbs of Beachy head and Ditching Beacon will also be tackled by the riders.

This year, for the first time, the field size has been increased to 80 from 60, meaning 20 teams can take part. At the time of publication, 28 spaces (seven teams) were still remaining.

Race director John Powell is expecting “an intense battle for the yellow and green Jerseys. The route alone is challenging.”

Won by Jason Vaughan of VC Londres in 2016, with his teammate Joshua Haasz finishing second, this year’s race is easier than ever to watch for fans, with the introduction of designated ORRO Tour of Sussex spectator areas.

Entry is available by clicking here.