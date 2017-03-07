Steve Abraham starts new Year Record attempt two years after being hit by moped on first attempt

Abraham starts a new attempt after breaking ankle in first attempt

Steve Abraham has embarked on another attempt at the highest annual mileage record two years after he was forced to stop his first attempt after being hit by a moped.

Abraham will be attempting to break the mark of 76,076 miles (122,432km) set by American Kurt Searvogel in January 2016, who surpassed the long-standing record of 75,065 miles (120,805km) set by Tommy Godwin in 1939.

The rider from Milton Keynes began his new attempt on March 4, starting near Huntingdon and heading north easy towards The Wash before heading back towards his home-town on a 163.8 mile (263.6km) ride.

This was followed up by two rides longer rides on Sunday and Monday up to Goole and back, to bring his total so far to 612.9 miles (986.4km), and you can follow his efforts on Strava.

Abraham will be hoping for better luck than he endured on his initial attempt in 2015 when he fractured his ankle in a collision with a moped three months into the record.

Since then Abraham has broken the record for the highest distance ridden in a month, riding 7104.3 miles (11,433.3km) in September 2016.