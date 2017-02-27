Strade Bianche 2017 TV guide

Live coverage on Eurosport on Saturday, then plenty of highlights programmes to choose from

After the cobbles of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne, Strade Bianche presents tricky road surfaces of a very different nature, with rolling dirt roads through beautiful Tuscan countryside.

The spectacular race will be live on Eurosport 2 on Saturday afternoon, although with coverage starting at 13.00 and the finish scheduled for around 14.30 GMT, you’ll need to make sure you’re home from your weekend ride in plenty of time.

>>> Strade Bianche 2017 start list

If you miss the race on Saturday, then there are a number of highlights programmes to choose from, with an hour of highlights on Eurosport 1 on Saturday night, and then a number of other programmes scheduled on Sunday and Monday.

With defending champion Fabian Cancellara having retired, we could see a new name take the victory, although three former winners will take to the start line in Zdenek Stybar, Michal Kwiatkowski, and Moreno Moser.

Strade Bianche TV guide

13.00-14.00, Live, Eurosport 2

20.00-21.00, Highlights, Eurosport 1

14.00-14.15 (Sunday), Highlights, Eurosport 2

09.00-10.00 (Monday), Highlights, Eurosport 2

10.00-11.00 (Monday), Highlights, Eurosport 1

12.00-13.00 (Monday), Highlights, Eurosport 2