Sunday trading: The best spring kit, including gilets, jerseys and more

Sunday trading: All the best deals on cycling kit from the major retailers, including Chain Reaction Cycles, Wiggle, Evans Cycles, Cyclestore, Ribble Cycles and more

It’s Sunday! Time for a ride, a relax and… some shopping! Hooray!

That’s right, we’ve worked doubly hard this weekend to bring you some superb deals in our new Sunday Trading feature.

>>> Spring cycling clothing: a buyer’s guide (video)

With appearances from the likes of Castelli, Louis Garneau, Endura, Gore and Altura there are bargains galore.

Get your hands on some wallet saving goodies below.

Castelli Gabba 2 Jersey £140 £87.49

Read more: Castelli Gabba 2 review

The Gabba is Castelli’s do it all, supremo spring jersey.

It’s superbly windproof thanks to its GoreTex fabric and it’s also mega light, so you get all the benefits of a winter top, without the bulk.

Buy now: Castelli Gabba from Chain Reaction Cycles for £87.49 (down from £140)

Altura Etape gilet £34.99 £24.49

Lightweight and packable; the Altura Etape gilet is a great option to have in the cupboard when spring rolls around.

Buy now: Altura Etape gilet from Evans Cycles for £24.99 (down from £34.99)

Gore Universal Thermo knee warmers £34.99 £20.58

Knee warmers are ideal for dry and cool days where you wouldn’t want the bulk of bib-longs.

These Gore options come with great breathability and high wicking.

Buy now: Gore Universal Thermo knee warmers from Wiggle for £20.58

Endura Women’s Pakajak jacket £34.99 £24.99

Being both windproof and waterproof, a packable jacket is an essential spring ride when it’s likely the weather will turn.

Like its name suggests, the Pakajak will fit snug in a jersey pocket until you really need it.

Buy now: Endura Women’s Pakajak from Cyclestore for £24.99

Sunday Trading overtime!

Castelli Imprevisto Nano water-repellant jersey – £80 – £63.99

Endura FS260 bib-shorts – £74.99 – £51.99

Altura women’s Pro Gel bib-short – £54.99 – £27.49

Castelli Fawesome Vest 2 – £99.99 – £49.99

Louis Garneau arm warmers – £19.99 – £11.99

Giro women’s rain jacket – £169.99 – £60.99

Endura women’s Roubaix jacket – £ 54.99 – £35.74

Specialized SL Expert bib-short – £99.99 – £79.99

Louis Garneau knee warmers – £19.99 – £11.99