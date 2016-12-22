Watch: Team Sky make surprising leadership decision in Christmas video

Santa Claus just not up to the job any more

In a decision that could prove even less popular than not selecting Bradley Wiggins for the 2014 Tour de France, Team Sky have cut one very important man from their squad this Christmas.

Setting out their festive plans in a video posted on Twitter, Sky give an insight into their process for selecting a team leader for the festive period.

As a man with considerable pedigree and experience in the area, Santa Claus would seem like a natural choice, but unfortunately his power to weight ratio doesn’t seem to be quite what Dave Brailsford and co. were after.

Thankfully though, the team had a plan B back up rider who was ready to take on the leadership responsibilities.

You’ll have to watch the video above to find out who it is, but it’s safe to say he should have enough Grand Tour experience to be able to step up to the role.