The best cheap bikes: ridden and rated

One of the great strengths of the bike trade is ‘trickle down’ technology: the idea that what might be currently found on only premium products will one day be available on even entry-level bikes.

History has proven this idea again and again — a relatively low-cost road bikes today include technology that would once have been unthinkable at that price.

Component brands are particularly adept at this – passing innovations down in following seasons. Take Shimano, for example. Whenever the Japanese giant brings out a new version of the Tiagra groupset it tends to bear an uncanny likeness to the older version of the higher-end 105 groupset.

Meanwhile, public demand for carbon-fibre bikes has pushed down aluminium in people’s estimations. This means that some extraordinarily well-engineered and beautifully designed aluminium frames are now on sale at staggeringly low prices.

That all combines to produce a great situation for the canny bike buyer: if you’re not obsessed with composite frames, brand names, or posing, there are a huge number of incredibly able, high-performing bikes available below £1,000.

What to expect: less than £500

While £500 might seem a lot of money for a road bike to non-cyclists, to more — ahem — ‘fussy’ and experienced riders it also seems far too little to buy anything with potential. Both trains of thought are utterly wrong — for less than £500 you can buy some fully-fledged drop-bar bicycles that are perfectly able to cope with everything from winter training, to commuting, to even sportive riding. In fact, brands such as B’Twin, Merlin, Calibre, Sensa and even some bigger names have great options from as little as £300.

What to look for…

A total weight of around 10kg

A modern aluminium frame

Shimano Claris or Sora gears, although some brands fit Microshift components at this price

Sturdy wheels

Unbranded dual-caliper brakes or Tektro products on higher-quality bikes

Own brand bars, stem and saddle

Steel fork at low end; carbon fork nearer £500

Our pick of the best road bikes for under £500

B’Twin Triban 500 Flat Bar road bike

Read the review: B’Twin Triban 500 Flat Bar road bike – £260

B’Twin have always provided astounding value drop bar bikes, so it’s great to see the French retailer continue that with its flat bar bikes.

The frame is stiff and fast, the brakes are good and for the price, it’s frankly astonishing.

Buy now: B’Twin Triban 500 Flat Bar road bike from Decathlon for £260

Verenti Technique

Read the review: Verenti Technique – £399

The Technique is part of Wiggle’s in house bike brand and offers excellent value for money.

For the price you get a good frame and carbon forks to boot. Plus, it comes decked out with a good quality wheelset and finishing kit.

Buy now: Verenti Technique from Wiggle for £319.99

Carrera Crossfire 2

Read more: Carrera Crossfire 2 – £429.99

If you’re after a solid commuting bike that’s capable of handling both road and bridleways then the Carrera Crossfire 2 is for you.

What’s more it’s got good components and pannier and mudguard mounts, making the perfect all weather weapon.

B’Twin Triban 520

Read more: B’Twin Triban 520 – £450.00

This bike sets out what a decent entry level road bike should be. It’s got a quality frame with a lifetime warranty.

This is matched by it’s versatility. Whether it’s long distance or short commutes, the Triban will devour it all.

Buy now: B’Twin Triban 520 from Decathlon for £450

What to expect: £500-£750

As we head past the £500 point, two significant things happen. First, the big household name brands such as Giant, Specialized, Trek, Scott and Cannondale enter the market with their entry-level aluminium road bikes, which normally offer slightly less exotic groupsets and components, but tend to feature very well-engineered frames. The second thing is that smaller specialist brands, such as Ribble, Verenti or Planet X, begin to offer very capable all-year bikes or winter training bikes, sometimes made of steel with excellent ride qualities. These machines may not have all the luxuries and speed of top-end models but do provide enough ride comfort and performance to satisfy even hardened, experienced road riders.

What to look for…

A total weight of 9-10kg

An aluminium frame with some design niceties such as internal cable routing, or even a mass-produced steel frame

On big brand models expect Shimano Claris (on bikes circa £500), Sora (c. £650) and Tiagra (c. £750) components; with specialist value brands expect anything up to Shimano 105 or SRAM Apex parts

Possibly Shimano groupset brakes, or more likely Tektro calipers

Own-brand wheels or Alex rims on aluminium hubs

Own brand bar, stem and saddle

Carbon fork

Our pick of the best road bikes for under £750

B’Twin Triban 540 for £650

Read more: B’Twin Triban 540

The B’Twin Triban 540 won the prestigious prize of being our value bike of the year for 2017.

It offers a spec list that you would be hard pushed to find on another bike at this price point and a ride quality to compliment it.

Buy now: Triban B’Twin 540 for £650 from Decathlon

Liv Avail 1 for £674.99

Read more: Liv Avail for £649.99

The Liv Avail manages to balance responsiveness and compliance as well as being both predictable and reliable.

It delivers great all round performance and good value for money.

Buy now: Liv Avail from Cyclestore for £524.99

Scott Speedster for £445

Read more: Scott Speedster 50 – £445

An entry level sportive machine that is nippy thanks to its stiff frame and efficient Shimano drive chain.

Plus, a 32t sprocket on the cassette helps when wrestling with particular nasty ascents.

Buy now: Scott Speedster 50 from Tweeks Cycles for £445 (down from £649)

Specialized Allez

Read more: Specialized Allez review

The Specialized Allez is the perfect entry-level road bike for those looking to increase their miles.

In particular, the Allez has an excellent frame, which is both comfortable and stiff.

While we haven’t reviewed the 2017 model of this bike, Specialized has updated the bike so that it comes with a carbon fork. Something we were frustrated to find lacking on the model we reviewed.

Buy now: Specialized Allez from Evan Cycles for £525

What to expect: £750-£1000

As we head towards the magic £1,000 mark, all bets are off. The dedicated bargain hunter can find almost any product in this price range, including carbon-fibre frames. Be careful with carbon bikes sub-£1k, though — there are some good composite frames available, but there are also some shockers. Conversely, aluminium bikes at this price can be extraordinarily good, and may also come fitted with mid to upper-range gears and brakes. There is also a growing trend among manufacturers to fit mechanical disc brakes at this price point, too.

We’d recommend you really do your homework and read our tests. It’s not a case of general product quality — at this area of the market most bikes are very decent. However, there is the matter of specialisation. By the £1,000 point manufacturers have started to tailor their bikes to fulfill certain specific abilities. So whether you want an all-day comfort machine, or a speedy rocketship, almost any requirements can be filled. Just make sure you know what you want and pick wisely.

What to look for…

A total weight of 9kg or possibly less

A degree of model specialisation for particular ride criteria

A top-quality aluminium frame with details such as internal cable routing, general tube manipulation, specific elements designed for comfort, strengthened bottom bracket for power delivery, tapered head tube for better handling

Possibly even low-end carbon-fibre frame from specialist value brands (but be discerning when it comes to value carbon!)

Mainly Shimano Tiagra or 105 components, although the occasional piece of super-plush Shimano Ultegra also appears. SRAM Apex or Rival, and even Campagnolo Veloce have also been spotted below £1,000

Matching groupset caliper brakes or mechanical disc brakes

Lighter, own-brand wheels or respected third-party wheelsets

Mainly own-brand bar, stem and saddle — occasionally a third-party saddle

Carbon fork

Our pick of the best road bikes for under £1000

>>> Planet X RT-58 Alloy SRAM Rival 11 – £750

>>> B’Twin Ultra 700 AF 105 – £750

>>> Raleigh Criterium Sport – £750

>>> Trek 1.5 – £750

>>> Raleigh Revenio 2 – £750

>>> Ribble 7005 Sportive – £758.92

>>> Mango Bikes Point R – £759.99

>>> Dawes Clubman – £849.99

>>> Merida Scultura 903 – £849.99

>>> Vitus Venon – £879.99

>>> KTM Strada 1000 CD – £929.99

>>> Tifosi CK7 Gran Fondo Campagnolo Veloce – £999.99

>>> Verenti Insight 0.4 – £950

>>> Ribble Evo-Pro Carbon – £999

>>> Giant Revolt 1 – £999

>>> Kinesis Racelight T2 – £999.99

>>> Radial Revere 1.1 Apex – £999.99

>>> Planet X London Road – £999.99

>>> Trek Madone 2.1 – £1000

>>> Pinnacle Dolomite 5 – £1000

>>> Marin Gesalt 2 – £1000

>>> B’Twin Ultra 720 AF (video) – £1050

It’s presently just over the ‘bikes under £1000’ threshold, but this is a great value machine.