Tirreno-Adriatico 2017 TV guide

Where to watch live coverage and catch highlights of the 2017 edition of Tirreno-Adriatico (March 8-14)

Tirreno-Adriatico begins on March 8 with some strong riders taking to the start line including 2015 winner Nairo Quintana, and a number of other GC hopefuls such as Vincenzo Nibali, Fabio Aru, and Mikel Landa.

As ever, Eurosport will be showing a combination of live coverage and highlight, with live coverage each day on Eurosport 2 (apart from the final two stages which are on Eurosport 1), and highlights throughout the evening on Eurosport 1 and 2.

The tricky thing for fans will be juggling watching Tirreno-Adriatico with watching Paris-Nice, with five days of each race overlapping.

The good news is that the Tirreno stages generally finish earlier, meaning that you should be able to flick across to catch the end of the Paris-Nice stage afterwards

Tirreno-Adriatico TV schedule

Stage one, Wednesday March 8

13.00-15.30, Live, Eurosport 2

15.45-17.00, Highlights, Eurosport 1

18.00-19.00, Highlights, Eurosport 2

21.00-22.00, Highlights, Eurosport 1

Stage two, Thursday March 9

13.15-15.15, Live, Eurosport 2

18.00-19.00, Highlights, Eurosport 2

21.00-22.00, Highlights, Eurosport 1

23.30-00.30, Highlights, Eurosport 2

Stage three, Friday March 10

13.15-15.15, Live, Eurosport 2

18.00-19.00, Highlights, Eurosport 2

21.00-22.00, Highlights, Eurosport 1

23.30-00.30, Highlights, Eurosport 2

Stage four, Saturday March 11

13.00-15.50, Live, Eurosport 2

18.15-19.00, Highlights, Eurosport 2

21.00-22.00, Highlights, Eurosport 1

Stage five, Sunday March 12

13.00-15.15, Live, Eurosport 2

16.15-17.30, Highlights, Eurosport 1

18.00-19.00, Highlights, Eurosport 2

21.00-22.00, Highlights, Eurosport 1

23.35-00.25, Highlights, Eurosport 2

Stage six, Monday March 13

13.00-15.30, Live, Eurosport 1

18.00-19.00, Highlights, Eurosport 2

20.00-21.30, Highlights, Eurosport 1

23.00-00.00, Highlights, Eurosport 1

Stage seven, Tuesday March 14

13.15-15.30, Live, Eurosport 1

18.00-19.00, Highlights, Eurosport 2

20.00-21.00, Highlights, Eurosport 1

21.00-22.00, Highlights, Eurosport 2

23.00-00.00, Highlights, Eurosport 1

Website and Social Media

Official Twitter account: @TirrenAdriatico

Official website: www.tirrenoadriatico.it/en/

Tirreno-Adriatico 2017 Stages

Stage one, March 8, Lido di Camaiore, 22.7km (TTT)

Stage two, March 9, Camaiore to Pomarance, 228km

Stage three, March 10, Monterotondo Marittimo to Montalto di Castro, 204km

Stage four, March 11, Montalto di Castro to Terminillo, 171km

Stage five, March 12, Rieti to Fermo, 209km

Stage six, March 13, Ascoli Piceno to Civitanova Marche, 168km

Stage seven, March 14, San Benedetto del Tronto, 10.1km (ITT)