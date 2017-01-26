Tony Martin’s lack of team support laid bare as he suffers embarrassing fall in training (video)

"I thought you were holding me"

When you say you're gonna hold the world champion's saddle, just do it! #racetowin #raceasafamily @katushasports @alpecincycling @tonymartin_procyclist A video posted by Team KATUSHA ALPECIN (@katushacycling) on Jan 25, 2017 at 9:49am PST

It appears that Tony Martin still has a few communication issues to iron out with the support staff on his new Katusha-Alpecin team after he suffered a pretty embarrassing fall while testing at a velodrome in Valencia.

After completing his actual aero testing, Martin was challenged to do a lap of the 250m track on a Canyon Urban bike, and expecting his usual pro treatment, he went to clip in.

>>> Pro Bike: Tony Martin’s new Canyon Speedmax CF SLX

The bad news was that there wasn’t a member of team staff there to hold him upright, causing him to crash to the floor, landing in a heap under the table of the team’s watching sports scientists.

Thankfully Martin was unhurt, but didn’t look too happy as he emerged from under the table, with the rest of the team staff somehow managing to keep straight faces.

Martin will be hoping for a bit more competence from the person holding him up when he tackles his first individual time trial of the season at the Volta ao Algarve in mid-February.