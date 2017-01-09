Tour of Ayrshire closed roads time trial details announced

Individual and four-up time trial events take place on April 29 on closed roads as part of the Tour of Ayrshire weekend

The organiser of the Tour of Ayrshire has released details of the closed-roads time trial events, due to take place on Saturday April 29, in Kilmarnock.

Covering a 20km (12.4-mile) course, the time trial events comprise an individual test against the clock and a four-rider team competition.

The route heads north-east from Kilmarnock’s Kay Park and into the countryside before returning to the finish at St Joseph’s Academy.

The individual event counts as a qualifier for the 2017 UCI Gran Fondo World Championships time trial, with the top 25 per cent of finishers qualifying for a place in the World Championships.

“This is a new event on the Scottish calendar but is open to riders from all over,” said Tom Caldwell of event organiser Golazo Cycling.

“The ToA Chrono is a UCI Gran Fondo World Championship qualifying event and is expected to draw competitors in from around the world. The same event at the Tour of Cambridgeshire attracts over 800 riders, at least 20 per cent from overseas and sells out in a few hours. Given the appetite for time trailing in Scotland, we have high hopes that this will be a popular event.”

The individual Chrono time trial starts from 10am on April 29, and is open to 500 competitors. The afternoon hosts the Team Chrono event, which is open to teams of four riders: male, female, mixed or corporate. Note that the team event is not a qualifying event for the Gran Fondo World Championships.

Pre-event registration for the individual Chrono opened on Monday (January 9), with an ‘early bird’ entry fee of £45. Team Chrono entries open on February 6.

Competitors will be able to use an under-cover warm-up area before the start equipped with 60 turbo trainers.

A mass-start Marmotte Écosse Gran Fondo ride takes place on Sunday, April 30, also on closed roads.