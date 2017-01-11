Tour Down Under live TV guide

Here's where to watch the Tour Down Under live on TV

The opening race of the WorldTour calendar starts on January 17 and runs for six stages. The Tour Down Under is the first chance for riders to test their form and see what they need to work on ahead of the Spring Classics.

For those of us desperate for the season to start again, the Tour Down Under provides the first chance to see transferred riders on their new teams and get a glimpse of everyone in some degree of new kit.

For viewers in the UK and Europe, the Tour Down Under live on TV might not be at a very convenient time so the list of highlights will probably come in handy.

We will also have regular reports and photos from the race so be sure to keep updated with our Tour Down Under coverage.

All listings are provisional and subject to change by the broadcaster

People’s Choice Classic – January 15

8.45am, LIVE, Bike Channel UK

3.00pm, Live repeat, Bike Channel UK

9.00pm, Live repeat, Bike Channel UK

Stage One – Tuesday, January 17

3.00pm, Live repeat, Bike Channel UK

9.00pm, Live repeat, Bike Channel UK

Stage Two – Wednesday, January 18

3.00pm, Live repeat, Bike Channel UK

9.00pm, Live repeat, Bike Channel UK

Stage Three – Thursday, January 19

3.00pm, Live repeat, Bike Channel UK

9.00pm, Live repeat, Bike Channel UK

Stage Four – Friday, January 20

3.00pm, Live repeat, Bike Channel UK

9.00pm, Live repeat, Bike Channel UK

Stage Five – Saturday, January 21

3.00pm, Live repeat, Bike Channel UK

9.00pm, Live repeat, Bike Channel UK

Stage Six – Sunday, January 22

3.00pm, Live repeat, Bike Channel UK

9.00pm, Live repeat, Bike Channel UK

Tour Down Under official tracker app

In addition to conventional TV coverage, you can catch up on live coverage of the TDU via the race’s official app. In addition to live pictures and commentary, this features GPS data. The app is available via the Apple App Store and Google Play.