Tour of Oman 2017 TV guide

Our guide to where you can catch a star-studded field race at the Tour of Oman between 14 and 19 February

Despite not having the highest profile of the three Middle Eastern races, the Tour of Oman (February 14-19) probably provides the best racing, with a hilly parcours including a bona fide summit finish on the penultimate stage to Jebel Akhdar (Green Mountain).

Once again the race looks set to attract a stellar field. Defending champion Vincenzo Nibali is not yet confirmed to attend, but we will at least get to see Romain Bardet, Tejay van Garderen, Fabio Aru, and Tom Boonen on the Tour of Oman start list.

Last year there was no live TV coverage of the Tour of Oman, with Eurosport only showing half-hour highlight programmes the night of the stage, and in 2017 there will again be no TV coverage whatsoever.

The good news is that Cycling Weekly will have daily highlights, so check back with us to catch up with the latest action from each stage throughout the week.

The Bike Channel will also be showing highlights of the race on Wednesday, February 22.