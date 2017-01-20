Trek-Segafredo abandon Mallorca training camp due to snow and rain

American team head home two days early

With poor weather hitting Mallorca this week, Trek-Segafredo have decided to abandon their training camp, with staff and riders heading home two days earlier than scheduled.

The American team had been staying just to the south of Palma, but with more poor weather forecast for the weekend, and with the weather looking better at home for the nine remaining riders, the team decided to call it a day.

John Degenkolb was one of the riders to tweet a photo of himself at the airport, preferring to head back to in Frankfurt (where temperatures will hit -7ºC on Sunday) than spend another day on the turbo trainer in a Mallorcan hotel.

On Tuesday the team had headed out in the snow, but had decided to stay inside when that turned to rain later in the week.

Most of the team is currently either at the Tour Down Under or heading to Argentina for the Vuelta a San Juan, with the first European race on the team’s schedule being to Volta ao Algarve in mid-February.