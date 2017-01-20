Tweets of the week: Caleb Ewan, Esteban Chaves, Ian Bibby, and more

Here are our top picked tweets from the last week in the world of cycling.

As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton. Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including ones from Caleb Ewan, Esteban Chaves, and Jakob Fuglsang.

1. Tweets of the week favourite Ian Bibby makes a return after a quiet January.

2. More confusing Australian road signs.

3. Esteban Chaves poses with his twin brother.

4. In fact, there seem to be a lot of Esteban Chaveses at the Tour Down Under.

5. Not quite the achievement Owain Doull was hoping for after missing his first WorldTour race to have his appendix removed.

6. Ryan Mullen enjoying a nice jar of coffee.

7. Meanwhile riders in Mallorca weren’t getting the sunny weather they’d signed up for.

8. And that bad weather made its way over to Calpe the following day.

Meanwhile on training camp in Calpe ⛈🌨❄️⚡️ not even the shortest rest-day ride gets me outside today #rain #thunder #camp #astanaproteam #calp A video posted by Jakob Fuglsang (@jakobfuglsang_official) on Jan 19, 2017 at 7:06am PST

9. Nice comfortable chamois.