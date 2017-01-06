Tweets of the week: Mark Cavendish, Katie Archibald, Owain Doull and more

Here are our top-picked tweets from the last week in the world of cycling

As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton. Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including ones from Mark Cavendish, Katie Archibald and Owain Doull.

Team Sky‘s Michał Gołaś was obviously feeling the effects of New Year’s Eve.

2. Dry January for Cav, then.

3. And while he was still sobering, it was his turn to become a member of the grammar police. Maybe become a sub-editor after cycling, Mark?

4. Maybe Archibald should link up with Cav to form the Cycling Grammar Police Association?

5. Er, yes, we did feature Brother NRG DriverPlan Pro team’s new kit alongside Sagan and Contador… #photoshop

6. Alex Howes has been watching too much Planet Earth 2.

7. Owain has already started ticking off his 2017 bucket list.

8. WARNING: Do not try this down Box Hill.

9. Epic’s one way to describe it.

10. There could be a few more Monuments to add to that tally by the end of spring, if Boonen and Gilbert get their own way.