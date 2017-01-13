Tweets of the Week: Owain Doull, Alex Dowsett, Conor Dunne, and more

Our pick of the best tweets from the last seven days

As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton. Here are some of the tweets that caught our eyes over the last seven days, including one from the very tall and very hungry Conor Dunne, and two from new Team Sky recruit Owain Doull. 1. “Do you want any marginal gains with your Big Mac?”

2. Ben Swift’s announcement of his race programme gets a pretty brutal response from Luke Rowe.

3. Cannondale-Drapac‘s nutritionists have some interesting hydration strategies for the Tour Down Under.

4. Ryan Mullen with a tweet that every cyclist can relate to.

5. It might take you a second to spot Conor Dunne in Aqua Blue’s team photo

6. Great tache from Dowsett senior…

When you're still not as cool as your dad was/is A photo posted by Alex Dowsett (@alexdowsett) on Jan 13, 2017 at 12:24am PST

7. … which seems to be the hot new look among cyclists in 2017.

8. Well-coordinated full kit Team Sky fan, Owain Doull.