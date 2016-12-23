Tweets of the week: Peter Sagan, Alex Dowsett, Frank Schleck, and more

Here are our top picked tweets from the last week in the world of cycling

As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton. Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including ones from Peter Sagan Alex Dowsett and Peter Kennaugh (Snr.).

1. Now now, Peter. Just because you’re a two-time world champion, doesn’t mean you can be a bully.

2. Yet another thing to file under “only in Belgium”.

3. They might be a bit late to the party, but Canyon-SRAM’s mannequin challenge is the best we’ve seen.

4. And the UCI‘s World Cycling Centre has done a decent job of it too.

5. Meanwhile on the Isle of Man, Cavendish and co. ambush Peter Kennaugh’s dad on his postal round.

6. New Zealander San Bewley gets to grips with it being winter in December while spending Christmas in the UK.

7. Have some faith, Alex.

8. The biggest question is, who’s Meatball?

9. That’s half a cow.

10. And finally, here’s Frank Schleck rescuing a woodpecker.