Tweets of the week: Peter Sagan, Alex Dowsett, Frank Schleck, and more

Here are our top picked tweets from the last week in the world of cycling
1. Now now, Peter. Just because you’re a two-time world champion, doesn’t mean you can be a bully.
2. Yet another thing to file under “only in Belgium”.
3. They might be a bit late to the party, but Canyon-SRAM’s mannequin challenge is the best we’ve seen.
4. And the UCI‘s World Cycling Centre has done a decent job of it too.
5. Meanwhile on the Isle of Man, Cavendish and co. ambush Peter Kennaugh’s dad on his postal round.
6. New Zealander San Bewley gets to grips with it being winter in December while spending Christmas in the UK.
7. Have some faith, Alex.
8. The biggest question is, who’s Meatball?
9. That’s half a cow.
10. And finally, here’s Frank Schleck rescuing a woodpecker.