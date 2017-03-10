Tweets of the week: Alex Dowsett, Chris Hoy, Peter Sagan and more

The best tweets from around the world of cycling this week

As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton. Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including ones from Geraint Thomas, Alex Howes and more.

1. We’ve all been there…

2. What a hero

3. Like clockwork

4. How to gracefully accept your limits

5. Solved

6. Note this down as the first recorded usage of the term ‘human orchid’

7. Sweet relief

8. Science

9. I think this might count as riding too close

while washing my @fizikofficial i realized that someone touch me?? there you realized how close we ride from each other! @parisnicecourse #waytoride @quickstep_team A post shared by Philippe Gilbert (@philippe_gilbert_) on Mar 5, 2017 at 9:01am PST

10. Imagine how Gianni felt…