Tweets of the week: Phil Gaimon, Geraint Thomas, Mark Cavendish and more

Here are our top picked tweets from the last week in the world of cycling



As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton. Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including ones from Alex Dowsett, Adam Blythe and Marcel Kittel.

1. Citrus power

2. This picture wouldn’t be half as good if he wasn’t wearing the hat

3. Ian Stannard: Human wind breaker

4. Join the club

5. This was a risky manoeuvre

When u realize u not got enough hands at the end of drive while taking the bin out #bail A post shared by Fonzy Downing (@russdowning) on Feb 17, 2017 at 3:55am PST

6. Love/regret is in the air

7. He’s got a point

8. A bike rider needs to stay fabulous

Love is when she paints your toenails & is insanely happy afterwards! Thanks to my valentine @tessvonpiekartz. 😂 Happy Valentine's Day! P.S. Which colour does your nail polish have today? 😜 A post shared by Marcel Kittel (@marcelkittel) on Feb 14, 2017 at 9:34am PST

9. Anyone know what he’s talking about..?

10. Still not as scary as white shorts