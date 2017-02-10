Tweets of the week: Tom Dumoulin, Wout Poels, Bradley Wiggins and more

Here are our top picked tweets from the last week in the world of cycling

As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton. Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including ones from Chris Boardman, Peter Sagan and Frank Schleck.

1. This is some truly brutal stuff. Look away if you’re shocked easily.

2. Oh to be yound and beautifull

3. The snow in Dubai falls mainly on the… wait, what? Snow in Dubai?!

4. When you’re bored on a ride and you need to drum up some entertainment



(B)Vlog✅ Just a normal day of training 🎶 A video posted by Wout Poels (@wout.poels) on Feb 9, 2017 at 6:48am PST

5. Cycling equipment is also well deployed as an anti-onion shield

6. Aero by nature is that Tom

7. The moral of this story is either just keep growing your beard or don’t let kids play with razors.

8. You’ve seen it before, but why would you ever get bored of it?

9. No comment



😝 A video posted by Sir Wiggo (@bradwiggins) on Feb 9, 2017 at 6:41am PST

10. RIP Serge

