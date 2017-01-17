Watch: BMX rider tackles huge gaps and big drops in spectacular video

Sebastian Keep's amazing stunts were the culmination of months of preparation

If you’ve ever wondered whether it’s possible ride a bike off the side of the Croydon flyover then land on the side of a multi-storey car park, then one British BMX rider has proved that it is.

In a spectacular video for Red Bull, Sebastian Keep tackles a variety of gaps and jumps in Croydon, Hastings, Luton, and Worcester with his team of helpers dressed in hi-vis as they assemble ramps for take off and landing.

The video culminates in Keep tackling a huge gap off the side of the Croydon flyover, soaring 20 feet through the air onto the side of a multi-storey car park, and then dropping to the ground where he lands with partial success on a ramp.

It took months of work for Keep and his team to create the video, scouring Google Earth for locations and building custom ramps, and you can watch the story behind the project on YouTube.