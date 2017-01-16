Watch: Cyclist forced to use bike as shield in angry confrontation with driver

No charges brought against driver or cyclist

A Canadian cyclist found himself having to use his bike as a shield when a motorist decided to drive at him at a busy Ottawa junction.

The incident, which took place on Wednesday, saw the frustrated cyclist standing in front of the car, with the driver then deciding to continue moving forward, pushing the cyclist along as he did so.

The video was posted on Twitter by a local radio presenter who had been sent the clip by listener, and unfortunately does not show the incident that must have prompted the confrontation.

Jill Skinner, the Deputy Chief of Ottawa Police, said on Twitter that the force looking for witnesses of incident, however it appears that by the time the video made its way onto social media the case had already been closed with the “complainant not wishing to pursue charges”.