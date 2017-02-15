Watch: Danny MacAskill shows off incredible poise and balance as he rides across slacklines

Trials star takes on some slacklines in latest video

At first glance Danny MacAskill’s latest video might not look that impressive from the Scottish trials star who has made a name for himself by teetering on the top of Scottish mountains and bunny-hopping giant pencils.

But look a bit closer and you will realise just what an incredible display of skill this is, as MacAskill rides across a couple of slacklines, similar to tightropes but slightly wider and with a bit more flexibility.

>>> Danny MacAskill attempts to jump over Jack Whitehall but it doesn’t quite go to plan

The video left MacAskill’s fans on Facebook slack-jawed, with Matt Gamble commenting, “ ”

MacAskill’s video even earned him an invite to Germany from slackline manufacturer Gibbon Slacklines, who promised to give MacAskill some more kit for future videos.