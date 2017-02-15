Watch: Danny MacAskill shows off incredible poise and balance as he rides across slacklines

At first glance Danny MacAskill’s latest video might not look that impressive from the Scottish trials star who has made a name for himself by teetering on the top of Scottish mountains and bunny-hopping giant pencils.

But look a bit closer and you will realise just what an incredible display of skill this is, as MacAskill rides across a couple of slacklines, similar to tightropes but slightly wider and with a bit more flexibility.

The video left MacAskill’s fans on Facebook slack-jawed, with Matt Gamble commenting, “Ok Danny, enough’s enough – it’s time you stopped pretending to be human and let the rest of us in on your fancy anti-gravity gadgetry.

MacAskill’s video even earned him an invite to Germany from slackline manufacturer Gibbon Slacklines, who promised to give MacAskill some more kit for future videos.