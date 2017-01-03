Watch: Peter Sagan displays some impressive tricks and skills in New Year video

World champion gets the tricks out in first Bora-Hansgrohe outing

If you were in any doubt over who is the best bike handler in the professional peloton, then Peter Sagan’s New Year message provides the answer.

Wearing his new Bora-Hansgrohe world champion’s kit, and riding a new Specialized Roubaix, Sagan pulls off some textbook endos and rear wheel hops with the sort of execution that would make Danny MacAskill or Chris Akrigg proud.

The two-time world champion will kick off his 2017 season at the Tour Down Under, the first time he has taken part in the race since 2010.

>>> Peter Sagan reveals the stunning silver Specialized Venge that he will ride in 2017

From there we expect him to travel in Milan-San Remo in mid-March before tackling a full Classics season, and looking to take his sixth successive Tour de France green jersey.

This comes after the Slovakian enjoyed another stellar year in 2016, winning the Tour of Flanders, the green jersey at the Tour de France, and a second World Championship (not to mention being named Cycling Weekly’s Best Road Rider of the Year).