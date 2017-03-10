Watch: Tim Stevens – The Racer (video)

Short film follows former Great Britain rider Tim Stevens as he trains to ride the East Surrey Hardriders time trial, prior to his untimely death in 2016

Former Great Britain cyclist Tim Stevens in the subject of an engaging short film, showing the Surrey rider talking about his career and training for a comeback at the East Surrey Hardriders time trial in 2016 at the age of 55.

Stevens was a well-known and popular figure in time trialling and road racing, and the film includes an interview with former pro cyclist Sean Yates who was a contemporary of Stevens in their early days of racing.

Film-maker Duncan Murdoch wanted to capture Stevens as he prepared for, and raced, the tough early-season time trial that he won on several occasions during his riding career. Stevens also counted several big domestic road race wins in his palmares, and represented Great Britain in the world championships team time trial in 1985.

The film has extra resonance as shortly after filming had finished, Stevens was diagnosed with cancer and died on August 30 2016. The East Surrey Hardriders was his last race.

>>> Obituary: Tim Stevens (1960-2016)

“I contacted him a couple of years ago with the idea for the film,” Murdoch told Cycling Weekly.

“He hadn’t been riding for a while, and just missed racing and wanted to make a comeback. So it all came together. The idea of the film was Tim’s comeback to do the East Surrey Hardriders, and his preparation for that.”

Murdoch added: “I hope it’s true to Tim and his character, and does him justice. He was one of the country’s best cyclists, but because he was not a self-promoter, he went under the radar.”

The film was shown for the first time in front of a public audience at the Maison du Velo bike shop and café in Reigate last Friday, March 3, and is now available to view online.