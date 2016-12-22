Which WorldTour team has the best kit for 2017?

We cast a critical eye over the 2017 versions of the major pro cycling teams' kit

Many of the top WorldTour squads are starting to release details of their 2017 team clothing as they get kitted out for the season ahead.

So far, Astana and Team Sky have produced the most radical changes to their strip. For most teams, though, it’s business as usual, with only minor changes to their clothing to reflect a change in sponsor or two.

We’ll keep this page updated with the latest WorldTour team kit news.

LottoNL-Jumbo – 4/5

The WorldTour’s only Dutch team have gone for black and yellow in 2017, ditching the white panels from their 2016 kit. The transformation in the Shimano-made kit is a success, keeping that all-important sponsor branding intact but updating the overall design into something much more contemporary.

Verdict: A big improvement

Quick-Step Floors – 3/5

Gone is the Etixx branding as the laminate floor giant takes full title sponsorship – but there’s something retro about the 2017 Quick-Step Floors team kit. It’s new, but old, harking back to previous versions of the long-running Belgian team’s outfits. As we’ve said elsewhere on this page, that’s no bad thing. We wouldn’t want Tom Boonen to wear some lurid change-for-change’s sake concoction in his last year before retiring, would we?

Verdict: Long-running team’s identity remains intact

BMC Racing Team – 3/5

Despite a change in clothing manufacturer from Pearl Izumi to Assos, the overall look of BMC’s kit remains relatively unchanged, with the familiar red and black block patterning. The most major change is the inclusion of white shoulder panels to incorporate the the logo of new sponsor, watch manufacturer Tag Heuer. The new white panels look a bit jarring compared to the rest of the kit, but maybe they’ll grow on us.

Verdict: A fairly muted return to top-flight racing for Assos

Orica-Scott – 4/5

When the GreenEdge team emerged in 2012, their kit featured quite a lot of white. Over the years, that has steadily faded away and now we’re left with a much more classy dark blue strip with green flashes. It has to be said, though, it is looking more and more like the Movistar kit – it was already hard to tell the two teams apart from aerial TV shots. It does look good, though.

Verdict: Orica’s kit gets better each year

Katusha-Alpecin – 3/5

New name and new kit for Katusha, as shampoo manufacturer Alpecin switches from Giant. The squad’s kit retains its red background from 2016, but with the new sponsor’s name boldly emblazoned across the chest – that’s what they’ve paid for, after all. A large Katusha ‘K’ on each shoulder will make the team’s riders stand out from the roadside. It’s going to take us a while to recognise Tony Martin wearing it, though.

Verdict: Neat integration of new sponsor

Bahrain-Merida – 3/5

A glimpse of the new Bahrain-Merida team jersey was provided by team founder Prince Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, who posted a shot of himself posing with a team bike with the jersey draped over the top tube. It’s hard to tell exactly what the full kit will be like, but it’s enough to see the colours and gold design on the front. So far, so good – but we’ll give it a cautious 3/5 for now.

Verdict: Looking good so far

Dimension Data – 4/5

The elements of the 2016 Dimension Data kit have been juggled around for 2017 to create a classy-looking offering strip for 2017 – although there’s something reminiscent of the original Leopard-Trek or GreenEdge team kit about it. A green stripe intersects the black upper section of the jersey and the white lower half and is continued around the back, with a subtle design including 28 hands that represent the number of riders in the team and “the children who receive help through the way how our 28 riders are racing” through the Qhubeka charity, say the team.

Verdict: Classic, but not ground-breaking

Astana – 3/5

Some change for the Kazakh team, as Astana have ditched the turquoise-coloured shorts and opted for a fade between the turquoise top and black shorts. Although at first it looks like someone has spray-painted the lower half of last year’s kit (badly), it does grow on you. We’re not sure about the yellow bands on the left leg gripper and right cuff, though, it reminds us of something or another.

Verdict: An improvement

Team Sky – 3/5

A change in clothing supplier from Rapha to Castelli has seen Team Sky’s kit retain its blue, white and black colour palette, but have a redesign. The lines running across the front of the jersey are said to represent Sky’s race victories, with the length of line representing the length of the race. Some cruel observers have said that it looked like the ancient arcade game, Frogger.

Verdict: Not sure you’ll see those lines in the aerial TV shots



Lotto-Soudal – 3/5

Barely any changes to the Lotto-Soudal kit for 2017, with a slight change in the position of the Belgian stripes (from cuff to chest), white stitching on the hems and a redesigned back panel. Although the jersey is relatively unchanged we’ll give top marks to the team for continuing to stick with black shorts rather than red or white.

Verdict: Bit of a freshen up, but otherwise business as usual

Movistar – 5/5

One first view, the Movistar kit does not look to have radically changed. That’s the same thought you have on second viewing, too, although you’ll spot that the front of the jersey no longer features the word ‘Movistar’ and the large green M is no longer 3D. But that’s about it, really. That’s fine, though, because the Endura-manufactured clothing has been one of the most popular team kits for the past few seasons.

Verdict: If it ain’t broke…

Cannondale-Drapac – 4/5

The Argyle continues, as Cannondale’s kit for 2017 gets a dash of red with the addition of Drapac as co-title sponsor for its first full season. Red cuffs and collar look pretty smart in the kit designed for 2017 by POC, and the team sensibly sticks with black shorts to match a block of black on the lower back of the jersey. Ryan Mullen, shown here modelling the kit, said he thought he looked like Shrek, but with no other squad wearing green, the team will definitely stand out.

Verdict: In a word, distinctive

FDJ – 2/5

ALÉ will be manufacturing French team FDJ‘s kit for 2017, but there appears to be little in the way of change from previous incarnations of the squad’s strip. Red, white and blue is the order of the day, with perhaps a little too much white in the shorts department. Dark blue shorts would look good, especially in the mud-spattered spring classics. There’s still a chance to change it before the Tour Down Under.

Verdict: White shorts. That is all

Ag2r – 3/5

Another team with already distinctive kit that has elected not to go for radical change: Ag2r‘s clothing retains the overall look of 2016’s offering. Like several other squads, the team has changed its kit supplier for 2017: out goes One Way, and in comes Italian brand Giessegi. The clothing now includes the name of British bike manufacturer Factor, who will be providing the French team with its machines for 2017. One mark off for retaining the brown shorts.

Verdict: Still looks a bit like wallpaper