You can now use emojis in Strava

Strava update means that you can now use emojis to brighten up your ride titles, descriptions and comments

Athlete social network Strava has just added the ability to use emojis in its text input fields.

You can now use the miniature picture icons to spruce up the titles and descriptions of your uploaded activities, and in conversations with other athletes using the service.

The use of emojis has spread across electronic media in recent years, with millions of people using them daily to express feelings and as a shortcut – they say a picture a picture is worth a thousand words, after all.

>>> How to take a Strava KOM

As well as being a bit of fun, you could use emojis on your Strava rides to denote weather conditions and how you felt during a ride. Or you could just answer everyone’s comments with a picture of a smiling poo.

The use of emojis is not just restricted to those using mobile devices, where they appear as part of the on-screen keyboard.

Those with desktop Apple machines can also access emojis by pressing control, command and the space bar simultaneously. Microsoft Windows 10 users can access emojis via the touch keyboard icon in the lower-right-hand corner of the task bar.

In September last year, Apple introduced an expanded array of emojis with iOS 10 that include women cyclists as well as men.