‘One of a kind bike’ for World Champion Amalie Dideriksen

Specialized has created a 'one of a kind' bike for Road World Champion Amalie Dideriksen ahead of the 2017 season

Capping off an extra long season by taking the Road World Champion title must have been quite special. But now Amalie Dideriksen has a ‘one of a kind’ bike to go with it.

The Danish rider will be spending 2017 racing aboard a custom S-Works Amira for her team Boels-Dolmans Pro Cycling.

It’s certainly a neat looking machine. Lauren Parenti, lead designer of women’s products has painted the rainbow stripes around the S-Works logo and the golden S on the head tube is adorned with glitter.

Her Boels-Dolmans team described these as “golden accents for our golden girl”.

While the top tube is decked out with Dideriksen’s name, the rest of the ride will be kitted out with Sram eTap and Zipp wheels. Dideriksen is certain this will make it look “all look elegant”.

According to Specialized work began on the bike immediately following Dideriksen’s win in Doha.

“There is a multitude of holographic shards reflecting thousands of rainbows as a tribute to Amelie’s World Championship win”.

Supposedly, the aim was to “make two statements with her bike”. From a distance it had to look “cool and collected” but up close it had to be “wild and awesome”. There overtures to American hot rod legend Ed Roth.

The world champ is certainly taken with the bike. She said that “this bike is extra special because it’s painted specifically for me”, adding “I have never had that before and I think it is really cool.”

Dideriksen shocked in Doha when she sprinted to victory, denying her team mate Lizzie Deignan the chance to defend her title.