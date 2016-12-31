Six of the hottest pro bikes of 2016

We've rounded up what we think are the six hottest bikes from the pro peloton this year, but what do you think?

To a cyclist, a good looking bike is a work of art, and viewing bikes we can’t have or afford is part of what makes us cyclists.

Fortunately for us all, 2016 has been a great year for bike voyeurs. Funky paint jobs and innovative tech have been making the rounds in the Peleton, and we’ve captured it all on video.

So, as the year draws to a close, here are our favourite pro bikes from 2016.

Greg Van Avermaet’s BMC Teammachine

As far as bling bikes go, Greg Van Avermaet’s gold BMC Teammachine is perhaps the blingiest of them all.

It’s painted gold in honour of the Belgian’s victory in the 2016 Olympic games road race, and even has the Olympic colours painted on the top tube.

That’s not all, either. Van Avermaet’s sponsors have sorted him out with some golden gifts. For example Fizik supplied the bike with a custom Antares saddle and SRM provided a gold PC8 head unit.

>>> Should power meters be banned from pro racing?Canyon-SRAM Women’s team Ultimate CF SLX

Pro bikes don’t come much cooler than this. The Canyon Ultimate CF SLX, as ridden by the Canyon-SRAM women’s team.

Just look at that frame! It’s created by Rapha, who also happen to sponsor the team, and is made using layered up hazard tape.

The finishing kit is pretty good looking, too. The SRAM Red eTap groupset keeps the Zipp 404 Firecrest tubular wheelset turning while the integrated Canyon bar and stem give stiffness and aerodynamic benefits.

Fabian Cancellara’s Sparticus edition Trek Madone

It’s only right that the one and only Fabian Cancellara be kitted out with a noble steed for his final year on the tour – and what a bike it is.

It’s an homage to his career. His nickname replaces the name on the down tube and the colours represent every team he has ridden for.

His many wins are displayed across the down tube and seat stays. Finally, the flecks of gold paint in the frame twinkle when caught in the right light.

Chris Froome’s Pinarello Dogma F8

Chris Froome’s Pinarello makes the cut because we’re particular fans of the paint job. Plus, it’s the model that ‘Froomey’ rode to his third maillot jaune in July.

We’re particular fans of the Rhino adorning the top tube. The animal pays homage to his Kenyan roots, as well as his role as the United for Wildlife ambassador.

The standout feature, though, has got to be those osymetric chainrings. Even if the science behind them is a little vague, it makes no difference to Froome who used them to great affect when attacking down the Col de Peyresourde in July.

Edvald Boasson Hagen’s Cervélo S5

Unlike the rest of his Dimension Date team mates, Edvald Boasson Hagen rides a silver Cervélo S5, celebrating the fact that he’s Norwegian national champion.

There’s no doubting that the Dimension Data has some of the tastiest kit in the peloton. Their Cervélos come decked out with Enve finishing kit, and the bike runs on ceramic bearings. Tidy.

Marcel Kittel’s Specialized Venge ViAS

The giant German’s sprinting machine has had numerous tweaks to make it as fast as possible.

Specialized spent a lot of time designing the brake callipers, and in particular their most suitable position. This happened to be on the down tube and seat tube, keeping them as aerodynamic as possible.

The paint job is pretty good, too. A beautiful silver with explosions of colour across the frame which looks even cleaner thanks to the internal cable routing.