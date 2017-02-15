Alberto Contador’s fully customised Trek Émonda is a thing of beauty

Trek has debuted a fully customised Émonda, honouring the Spaniard's Grand Tour success

In honour of Alberto Contador‘s success in the Grand Tours, Trek has debuted a fully customised Émonda.

Contador’s season begins on the February 15 where he will race the Vuelta a Andalucía, his first race with his new Trek-Segafredo team.

The spectacular looking bike is decked out in a Grand Tour Celebración paint scheme, “celebrating the illustrious career of this extraordinary athlete”.

Particularly striking are the yellow, pink and red trims around the head tube, top tube as well as the forks.

These colours have been specifically chosen as they represent the three colours of the leader’s jersey from each race.

The rest of the bike is white, matched to the Bontrager black and white rims.

Contador said that “it’s a bike that I really like. I wanted the dominant colour to be white and on that basis, we worked. I asked that the design reflects the victories in the three big tours, with the colours of the three maillots”

According to the Spaniard, Trek designed the bike so that “you can see the Eiffel Tower, the Duomo Square, and the Cibeles Square”.

They also added the shield of Contador’s hometown in Spain, Pinto.

He says that these are all united by the motto that he always has in mind when racing: “Querer es poder”, or “where there’s a will, there’s a way”.

Contador is one of six riders to win all three Grand Tours; the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and the Vuelta a España in his career. The only other current active rider to complete that feat is Italian Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida).