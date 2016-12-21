‘Best bike ever’ – Tom Boonen to ride a disc equipped Venge ViAS next season?

The Belgian Classics man hints on social media that he'll be riding next season on a disc brake equipped bike

Tom Boonen has taken to social media to laud the quality of his new Specialized S-Works Avenge ViAS.

In his post to social media he describes it as “the best bike I have ever had”, adding that it has “unbelievable performance”. Check it out:

Best bike I ever had,unbelievable performance! @iamspecialized_road #desmosedici #dirtyfaceswinraces A photo posted by tom boonen (@bomtoonen) on Dec 20, 2016 at 9:51am PST

Of course, the post has gathered quite the reaction. Mostly with people wanting to know how he found riding disc brakes.

More importantly though, does this mean we are going to be seeing the previous road world champion riding the disc brake equipped ViAS in his final season as a racer? It looks like the team will be spending this winter riding the bikes.

It wasn’t just Tom Boonen singing the bike’s praises. His Quick-Step team also took to Twitter to praise the bike. According to them, the Venge Disc is a “piece of art and we just love it”.

2017 will see Specialized equip both the Venge ViASand the Roubaix with disc brakes, and Boonen was influential in the development of both.

The Venge ViAS has seen a bit of an overhaul, allowing it to be equipped with disc brakes. For example, the brake mounts have now been moved and are flat mounted. While this does have an affect of aerodynamics flat mounting is becoming the industry norm for disc brakes.

To be handle the added forces conjured up by disc brakes, Specialized have also added 12mm thru-axles to the front and rear of the bike.