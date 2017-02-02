Nine amazing deals on Garmin computers that make now the perfect time to upgrade

We've picked out the best deals on Garmin kit from all of the big retailers

There are a lot of different cycle computers on the market, but by far the most popular are those made by American brand Garmin. For cyclists the Edge range of computers is the most popular choice, with each model being specifically designed for riding, while multi-sport athletes will be more interested in the company’s range of watches.

We’ve trawled the internet to find the best deals on the most popular models from the Edge range, as well as a few bargains that are currently available on watches, activity trackers, and accessories.

Cycling computers

Garmin Edge 20

The Garmin Edge 20 is definitely the one for those who have just entered the world of cycling and aren’t caught up in heart rate readings, or power sensors.

Small and light, it fits atop your stem perfectly and gives you basic data readings such as distance, speed, average speed, time, calories and cadence. It’s simple, easy to use and won’t break the bank.

Garmin Edge 25

While it might look identical to the Garmin Edge 20, the 25 takes the tech a level up by introducing bluetooth and ANT+ connectivity.

This means you can now connect your phone to the device as well as heart rate monitors and power sensors.

Garmin Edge Touring Plus

The Garmin Edge Touring Plus model can track road, mountain biking and cycle touring activities. It comes with pre-loaded maps and can give turn-by-turn directions on routes.

It can even plan routes for you when you’re on the go so it’s the perfect device for cycling in new areas.

What’s more, it’s compatible with a heart rate sensor so it can be a bit of a performance pusher, too.

Garmin Edge 520

One of Garmin’s true performance pushers, it has an array of performance and fitness features such as Vo2 Max assessments as well as power monitoring.

For the real competitive riders though, the live Strava segments will be the true selling point. The computer will inform you when one is about to start so you can challenge for that KoM.

Garmin Edge Explore 820

The Garmin Edge Explore 820 with billed as the performance pushing, ultimate touring computer.

Not only does it have GPS and GLONASS (advanced GPS) but it can also give you turn-by-turn navigation.

With a claimed 15 hours of battery, it should keep going for as long as you do, never leaving you in the lurch.

However, if you fancy the newest Garmin available then check out the Garmin Edge 820.

Garmin Edge 1000

The Garmin Edge 1000 is ideal for those who love data. You’ll want to use plenty of add-ons such as heart-rate monitors and power sensors to get the most out of the massive screen.

Despite its size and multiple features, using the 1000 is easy and intuitive and getting where you need to go and pushing your performance is a cinch.

Watches & Activity Trackers

What happens if you don’t fancy a chunky cycling computer weighing down your bike? Then perhaps an activity monitoring watch could be the way to go.

These can also be the perfect 3-in-1 choice if you dabble in running or swimming but still want to boost your performance. Here’s some good deals on Garmin smart watches:

Garmin Fenix 3 with integrated heart rate monitor

The Garmin Fenix 3 is one of Garmin’s do-it-all devices.

Whether you’re running, swimming, hiking or cycling it can track your activity.

Garmin Vivoactive (HRM optional)

The Garmin Vivoactive is a great watch for those who do it all. It can measure running, swimming, cycling, indoor cycling and even golf. It’s compatible with ANT+ sensors too, so you can use it to push your performance.

What’s more, thanks to the Garmin Store you can download a load of different apps to customise the watch to how you want.

However, if you want to save a bit of time and get stuck straight into pushing your performance then you can buy the Vivoactive with a HRM.

Accessories

Garmin Premium Heart Rate Monitor

A heart rate monitor is the easiest way to get serious about training. This is because using specific heart rate zones is a much more efficient way to train.

This model comes with a soft strap to maximise comfort and will be compatible with any other ANT+ compatible Garmin’s you own.

Garmin Speed/Cadence Sensor

Speed and cadence sensors are the next step up the performance ladder. These give a boat load of data to your devices screen, letting you know when to put the hammer down.

Sensors such as these open up a whole new world of data analysis, meaning there’s finally something to do on those long cold winter evenings!